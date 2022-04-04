Former OC law school dean helped spark Capitol insurrection, judge finds

Rioters stand on the U.S. Capitol building to protest the official election of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington DC. Photo by Thomas P. Costello-USA TODAY.

Speculation has been going on for months that the spark for the Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2021 started at Chapman University’s Law School in Orange County. Last week, U.S. District Judge David Carter found that former Chapman Law School Dean John Eastman and former President Trump “dishonestly conspired to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021.” 

Eastman, who was one of Trump’s lawyers, had made the legal argument that then-Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the 2020 election results and keep Trump in power. This argument was widely discredited. 

