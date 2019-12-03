Toll lanes possibly coming to 405 freeway

The 405 freeway northbound approaching the Ventura Blvd and Ventura freeway interchanges. Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro), is considering letting single drivers use the carpool lane on the 405 freeway -- for a per-mile toll. If the program is approved, it’s intended to be finished by 2027, just in time for LA to host the 2028 Summer Olympics. We look at how the 405 toll lanes would work. Is the goal to relieve congestion, or is there more to it?

