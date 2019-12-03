The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro), is considering letting single drivers use the carpool lane on the 405 freeway -- for a per-mile toll. If the program is approved, it’s intended to be finished by 2027, just in time for LA to host the 2028 Summer Olympics. We look at how the 405 toll lanes would work. Is the goal to relieve congestion, or is there more to it?
Toll lanes possibly coming to 405 freeway
Guest:
Alissa Walker - urbanism editor, Curbed LA - @awalkerinLA
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
