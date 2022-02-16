‘Rams are the best in the west’: Angelenos take to streets to celebrate Super Bowl win

LA Rams cheerleaders and mascot pass by in their boat, cheering on the crowd, February 16, 2022.

LA Rams cheerleaders and mascot pass by in their boat, cheering on the crowd, February 16, 2022. Photo by Zaydee Sanchez for KCRW.

Today fans across the Southland hit LA streets to celebrate the Rams winning Super Bowl LVI. The victory parade started at the Shrine Auditorium and went along Figueroa Street toward the Coliseum, culminating in a lunchtime rally. It was the first parade in LA for a sports championship since pre-pandemic — and on the day that outdoor mask mandates dropped in the county.  

Fans in blue and gold shouted, “Whose house? Rams’ house! Whose house? Rams’ house!”


Confetti was plentiful and sky high during the Rams’ victory parade, February 16, 2022. Photo by Zaydee Sanchez for KCRW.

“It just gave us a new reason to have a new super team in the world of sports,” Alejandro Morro Lopez said. “The Rams are the best in the west.”

He says he’s been a fan since the Rams returned to LA in 2016. There were also plenty of supporters who have been with the Rams since before they left in the 90s — and a few who stuck by them even during their 21-year stint in St. Louis.


Fans raise their arms and cheer during the Rams’ parade and rally, February 16, 2022. Photo by Zaydee Sanchez for KCRW.

“Since a kid, back when [Eric] Dickerson was playing. I’ve been in LA all my life, Rams was always mine,” says Rams fan Michael Evans.

Amber V. brought her toddler to check out the rally. She said, “I’ve actually been a Rams fan for a while, I used to go to Rams games with my dad when they were out here. … I just think it’s been a really good time for LA right now. A great time to celebrate!” 

It was the first championship parade in Los Angeles since 2014, when the LA Kings took home the Stanley Cup. That doesn’t mean it’s the city’s first championship since then, though. Some people came out to support multiple teams, as the Lakers and Dodgers both won championships in 2020, when large gatherings weren’t happening due to COVID.

One of them was Roscoe Gray, who is a lifelong LeBron James fan from Cleveland.

“I am a 49ers fan and a Lakers fan, but I’m in LA, so I’m going to celebrate LA’s victory.”


Fans shout and take photos with their phones as the Super Bowl champions pass by along the parade route, February 16, 2022. Photo by Zaydee Sanchez for KCRW.


Two young fans blow their horns as they wait for the parade to begin, February 16, 2022. Photo by Zaydee Sanchez for KCRW.


Angelenos crowded at Exposition Park for the Rams’ rally, February 16, 2022. Photo by Zaydee Sanchez for KCRW.


Angelenos decked out in blue and gold are ready for the Rams’ rally in Exposition Park, February 16, 2022. Photo by Zaydee Sanchez for KCRW.


A young LA Rams fan stands on a small pillar as she tries to catch the view of the rally ceremony, February 16, 2022. Photo by Zaydee Sanchez for KCRW.


Kimberly and Alexys Espinoza, mother and daughter, take the metro to the Rams parade via Expo and La Brea station, February 16, 2022. Photo by Zaydee Sanchez for KCRW.

