‘Rams are the best in the west’: Angelenos take to streets to celebrate Super Bowl win

Today fans across the Southland hit LA streets to celebrate the Rams winning Super Bowl LVI. The victory parade started at the Shrine Auditorium and went along Figueroa Street toward the Coliseum, culminating in a lunchtime rally. It was the first parade in LA for a sports championship since pre-pandemic — and on the day that outdoor mask mandates dropped in the county.

Fans in blue and gold shouted, “Whose house? Rams’ house! Whose house? Rams’ house!”





“It just gave us a new reason to have a new super team in the world of sports,” Alejandro Morro Lopez said. “The Rams are the best in the west.”

He says he’s been a fan since the Rams returned to LA in 2016. There were also plenty of supporters who have been with the Rams since before they left in the 90s — and a few who stuck by them even during their 21-year stint in St. Louis.





“Since a kid, back when [Eric] Dickerson was playing. I’ve been in LA all my life, Rams was always mine,” says Rams fan Michael Evans.

Amber V. brought her toddler to check out the rally. She said, “I’ve actually been a Rams fan for a while, I used to go to Rams games with my dad when they were out here. … I just think it’s been a really good time for LA right now. A great time to celebrate!”

It was the first championship parade in Los Angeles since 2014, when the LA Kings took home the Stanley Cup. That doesn’t mean it’s the city’s first championship since then, though. Some people came out to support multiple teams, as the Lakers and Dodgers both won championships in 2020, when large gatherings weren’t happening due to COVID.

One of them was Roscoe Gray, who is a lifelong LeBron James fan from Cleveland.

“I am a 49ers fan and a Lakers fan, but I’m in LA, so I’m going to celebrate LA’s victory.”























