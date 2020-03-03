It’s primary election day in California and 13 other states (plus one territory). In LA County, about 1000 voting centers are open until 8 PM. Some centers actually ran out of paper for the new ballot machines. Others were reporting long lines and limited bandwidth for their servers.

Culver City’s Veterans Memorial Complex turned into a voting center, and lines were out the door since 7 AM. Reporter Angel Carreras went there, and one poll worker asked him, “Please tell them it's not as bad as it looks. Please!”

Voters at the Veterans Complex shared their experiences:

Corey Mintz, a 37-year-old graphic designer, expressed concerns about hacking: “I’m a little bit worried sometimes when you cast a ballot that’s tallied digitally. Just because of the last election, [it] makes you a little bit more vulnerable.”

Laura Hubbard, a 28-year-old curriculum developer, liked the new voting machines: "I'm used to waiting like four hours. This was surprisingly fast."

Geetika Lizardi, screenwriter, voted for Elizabeth Warren: "She's proven. She has a track record. She's a fighter. She's an incredible woman. I wish she ran four years ago."

Lizardi added that if Warren doesn't get the nomination, she'll support whoever the Democratic candidate is. "Trump is not an option,” she said.