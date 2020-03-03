NPR founding mother Susan Stamberg gets a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hosted by
Susan Stamberg at NPR DC.

Susan Stamberg at NPR DC. Photo credit: Allison Shelley/NPR.

Susan Stamberg is one of the founding broadcasters of National Public Radio, along with Linda Wertheimer and Cokie Roberts. Women who anchored and reported stories on a fledgling network of educational radio stations. Fifty years later, she’s getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

