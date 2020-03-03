Susan Stamberg is one of the founding broadcasters of National Public Radio, along with Linda Wertheimer and Cokie Roberts. Women who anchored and reported stories on a fledgling network of educational radio stations. Fifty years later, she’s getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
