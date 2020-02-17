Take Me To Your Dealer: A KCRW Joint

It’s been two years since California passed Prop 64, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana. KCRW’s Greater LA hosts a panel investigating the messy green rush that’s followed.

We look at the rules and who’s setting them; the farmers market-style “pot seshes;” how legalization has changed pot culture and redefined the “new stoner;” why the illegal market is still three times bigger than the legal market. And finally, where do things go from here?



Panelist Khadijah “Aja” Allen speaking at KCRW’s event “Take Me To Your Dealer.” Photo credit: Brian Feinzimer.

Panelist Brett Feldman speaking at KCRW’s event “Take Me To Your Dealer.” Photo credit: Brian Feinzimer.



Panelist Abdullah Saeed at KCRW’s event “Take Me To Your Dealer.”Photo credit: Brian Feinzimer.

Panelist Hilary Bricken at KCRW’s event “Take Me To Your Dealer.”Photo credit: Brian Feinzimer.

The audience at KCRW’s event “Take Me To Your Dealer.” Photo credit: Brian Feinzimer.