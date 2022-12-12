The La Brea Tar Pits is the only active urban fossil dig site and home to the largest collection of Ice Age fossils in the world. Since its opening in 1977, the Tar Pits museum and site has hosted countless school children, families, and curious visitors.

Now the Tar Pits are getting a significant update. It will feature a second museum wing, public viewing access of the active dig sites, and a bridge over the famous Lake Pit.

As the redevelopment gets underway, KCRW wants to hear from you. What are your favorite memories of the Tar Pits? What have you learned from the museum? How have the exhibits, grounds, and dig sites inspired you? Have you interacted with the site in an unconventional way? Have you ever gotten stuck in the tar? Or, if you’ve never been to the Pits, what might inspire you to go?

Share your tar pits stories with us above, or email a voice memo to danielle.chiriguayo@kcrw.org and use the subject line “Tar Pits.” Make sure to include your name and phone number, and you might hear back from one of our producers. Your response could be included in an upcoming segment for Greater LA.

Not sure how to send a voice memo? Check out this handy NPR guide.