A fight over OC’s education budget

Orange County’s Board of Education is trying to cut the district’s budget by about $170,000, which is less than 1% of the overall budget. The superintendent, however, doesn’t agree with the cuts. The standoff has stalled the budget from being finalized, even though it was supposed to be finalized four months ago. Recently, the California Department of Education has been threatening to step in and take over the school board’s budget. So far, nothing has happened.