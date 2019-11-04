NCAA athletes will be able to profit from their fame

Hosted by
2016 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships.

2016 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships. Photo credit: jenaragon94/Wikimedia Commons.

For years, colleges and universities have made big money on their marquee sports programs, especially football and basketball. Tens of thousands of fans pack the stands at USC and UCLA games. They also buy all that school-emblazoned merchandise. Then, there are the big-money TV rights.

Of course, the athletes that make all of that possible have been strictly prohibited from profiting in any way, either in dollars or cars or houses. That’s been a big point of contention for many years. But recently, California changed the rules when Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Pay to Play Act, which allows athletes to make money off sponsorships and endorsements starting in 2023. 

Credits

Guest:
Matt 'Money' Smith - 'Petros and Money' - @mattmoneysmith

More:

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel