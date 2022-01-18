Throwing mud and dust: Inside Spitzer v. Hardin race for OC DA

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer speaks on election fraud at the Orange County Registrar of Voters on Santa Ana, California, U.S., October, 5, 2020. Spitzer is now running for reelection, facing challenger Pete Hardin. Photo by REUTERS/ Mike Blake.

A Republican and a Democrat will go head to head this June in the race to become Orange County’s next district attorney. Todd Spitzer has been OC’s DA since 2019 and is seeking reelection, and he’ll face off against Democrat Pete Hardin. They’ve been dragging each other’s names through the mud for months, but now Spitzer launched an attack ad against Hardin that is slated to run every day until the election.

