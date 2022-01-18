A Republican and a Democrat will go head to head this June in the race to become Orange County’s next district attorney. Todd Spitzer has been OC’s DA since 2019 and is seeking reelection, and he’ll face off against Democrat Pete Hardin. They’ve been dragging each other’s names through the mud for months, but now Spitzer launched an attack ad against Hardin that is slated to run every day until the election.
Throwing mud and dust: Inside Spitzer v. Hardin race for OC DA
Credits
Guest:
- Gustavo Arellano - LA Times columnist and contributor to Greater LA. - @GustavoArellano