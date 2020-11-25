Many people are feeling COVID fatigue. They’re fed up with having to stay inside and perhaps giving up their holidays with friends and family. People working in hospitals have a different kind of fatigue.

Mark Morocco, an LA-based physician and professor of emergency medicine, recently penned an LA Times op-ed titled “On the COVID frontlines, we’re tired of hearing lame excuses for risky behavior.”

He tells KCRW, “If you don’t have a bed to land in an ICU unit, you’re going to be in big trouble. And that’s why we need to get a handle on this and keep it down below the levels until our treatments and vaccines can kick in. And the next six weeks, we think, is going to be a critical moment.”