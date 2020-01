On December 30, 2019, local activist Courtney Everts Mykytyn was speaking to a neighbor on a residential street when she was hit by a car. She died from her injuries.

Mykytyn was a Highland Park mom who founded Integrated Schools, a nonprofit focused on encouraging white and privileged parents to send their children to local neighborhood schools instead of private or charter schools. That integration was meant to bring more attention and resources to students.