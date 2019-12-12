There’s been a longtime debate about whether men or women are better drivers. Or maybe you can frame it this way: Who is the safer driver? The kinder driver? Is it a man or woman who is more likely to be involved in an at-fault crash? There’s real data about it. The people at USC’s Crosstown news organization delved into some of the numbers.
Do men or women cause more car collisions, and why?
Credits
Guest:
Ethan Ward - Writer for Crosstown
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel