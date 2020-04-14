Today, Governor Gavin Newsom laid out a six-part plan that would gradually reopen California’s economy after COVID-19 closures.

He'll be coordinating with the governors of Oregon and Washington to slowly resume business and private life as usual.

“As we contemplate reopening parts of our state, we must be guided by science and data, and we must understand that things will look different than before,” Newsom said.

So far, stay-at-home orders in California are in place until mid-May.

“Because you have practiced physical distancing and stay-at-home orders, you have bent the curve in the state of California,” Newsom said. “The models have changed because of your behavior.”

But it won’t be easy to transition to life after stay-at-home orders are lifted, according to Nicole Nixon, political reporter at CapRadio.

Nixon uses the example of eating at a restaurant. She says a patron’s temperature might be taken upon entry, and they may be required to wear a mask, while wait staff could be required to wear gloves.