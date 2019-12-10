KCET’s SoCal Connected is premiering an episode tonight called “Under Pressure.” The filmmakers spend time with students from private and public high schools, and with high school guidance counselors who help students cope with the increasingly bewildering logistics and emotions of applying to college.
KCET SoCal Connected: Under Pressure Extended Preview
KCET documents the pressure facing college-bound high school students and their counselors
Credits
Guest:
Gina Pollack - Producer
Host:
Rico Gagliano
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel