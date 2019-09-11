1919 was a breakthrough year for Los Angeles. Among the major local institutions that launched that year: UCLA, the LA Phil, United Artists studio, Musso and Frank, and The Huntington Library. Henry Huntington and his wife Arabella later expanded it into the Huntington Library, Art Collections (now Art Museum), and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, a venue for the public to enjoy his large collection of art and books. To celebrate its centennial, the Huntington is kicking off a year-long series of exhibitions and other programs.