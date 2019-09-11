How to reduce your plastic waste in LA

Maybe you have a reusable water bottle, and bring your own bags to the farmers market or grocery store. But even environmentally conscious people often buy plastic shampoo bottles, toothpaste tubes, or laundry detergent jugs. How can you effectively reduce plastic consumption without taking too much time or money out of your busy life?

“Look around your household and see what plastic items still remain,” said Leslie Campbell, owner of Sustain LA. “Refills are a great opportunity to eliminate longer term single use items. Your laundry jug is great, it’s been designed to dispense laundry liquid really well, and it’s silly we toss it out after one use. So finding a place where you can refill those items you use everyday is a great alternative.”

Where to buy plastic-free goods: