Mo Rocca knows a thing or two about death and funerals. He’s host of the “Mobituaries” podcast, and author of “Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving.”

He shares why he writes about the macabre and the way people are remembered: “I think that there are people that didn’t get the sendoff they deserved the first time. Even household names, people that are still famous, like Sammy Davis Jr. or Marlene Dietrich, they aren’t remembered in the way they should be.”