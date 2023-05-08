Drivers for Orange County’s OC ACCESS help people with disabilities get around the county. They’ve been without a union contract since the end of last year, and now more than 200 of those drivers have gone on strike, seeking higher wages and better terms. With no alternative options from the county, how will people who need the service get around?
OC ACCESS provides none as strike begins
- Gustavo Arellano - Guest host, Left Right & Center; LA Times columnist; contributor, Greater LA. - @GustavoArellano