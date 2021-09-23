From haunted hayrides to pumpkin patches, here are SoCal events worth checking out this fall

If you want to find the perfect pumpkin this season, check out Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch in Culver City or Tina’s Pumpkin Patch in Sherman Oaks.

There are plenty of fun outdoor activities to do to celebrate autumn in Southern California. You can roam around pumpkin patches and apple orchards, and check out Halloween and Dia de los Muertos festivities. Danielle Dorsey, LA Editor at Thrillist, has some suggestions to get into the season:

Where to see fall foliage:

Video: Here’s a look at the 2019 Enchanted Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens. Credit: Descanso Gardens/YouTube.

Where to pick up pumpkins or apple cider: 

To get into the spooky season:

To celebrate Dia de los Muertos:


Here’s one colorful altar at the Dia de los Muertos celebration at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery a few years ago. Photo by Malingering/Flickr.

