From haunted hayrides to pumpkin patches, here are SoCal events worth checking out this fall

There are plenty of fun outdoor activities to do to celebrate autumn in Southern California. You can roam around pumpkin patches and apple orchards, and check out Halloween and Dia de los Muertos festivities. Danielle Dorsey, LA Editor at Thrillist, has some suggestions to get into the season:

Where to see fall foliage:

LA Arboretum in Arcadia

Enchanted Forest of Light at the Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge

Video: Here’s a look at the 2019 Enchanted Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens. Credit: Descanso Gardens/YouTube.

Where to pick up pumpkins or apple cider:

To get into the spooky season:

Haunted Hayride at Griffith Park

Knotts Scary Farm in Buena Park

Fright Fest at Six Flags

To celebrate Dia de los Muertos: