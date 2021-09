West Hollywood is poised to have the strictest COVID-19 vaccine mandates in LA. Starting October 7, LA County will require proof of vaccination to enter indoor bars, breweries, wineries, and nightclubs. Starting October 11, West Hollywood will add indoor restaurants, gyms, yoga studios, nail salons, and more to that list.

“West Hollywood operates on its own vibe, its own way of doing things, and wants to do its part to keep the city healthy,” says Mona Holmes, reporter at Eater LA.