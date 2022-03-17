New LA art shows: Giant sculptures take over gallery, creation myth gets feminine twist

Two new LA art shows both use an array of materials, mediums, and processes to talk to the audience.
At Hauser & Wirth, artist Phyllida Barlow is exhibiting large-scale sculptures in the show “glimpse,” running through May 8.
Installation view of Phyllida Barlow’s “glimpse” at Hauser & Wirth, Los Angeles. Courtesy Phyllida Barlow and Hauser & Wirth. Photo by Zak Kelley.
At Los Angeles Nomadic Division (LAND), Trulee Hall is showcasing an experimental opera about a creation myth in “Ladies’ Lair Lake,” running through March 27.
Trulee Hall’s “Ladies’ Lair Lake.” Courtesy of the artist and LAND (Los Angeles Nomadic Division). Photo by Elon Schoenholz.
