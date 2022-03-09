To survive the pandemic, some restaurants pivoted to focus on take-out, while others created outdoor spaces. In La Puente, Campo é Carbón is set up in the home backyard of Adriana Alvarez and chef Ulysses Gálvez.

Campo is able to operate out of the backyard thanks to The California Homemade Food Act, also known as the cottage food operation law, which went into effect in 2013. However, not many home operations exist that feel like a full-fledged restaurant like Campo, says Eater LA’s Mona Holmes.





The menu features Latin and Asian foods like kimchi belly carnitas with a confit pork belly and kimchi salsa, grilled tiger shrimp with sweet corn pudding, and grilled octopus with chicharrón. So far, the crowd favorite has been a crab alfredo with garlic and cured cod roe, says Holmes.





“This is very LA because we can do this most of the year, and this is embracing everything that makes us great,” says Holmes.

Wanna grab a seat for dinner? Check out their Instagram for their next event, send a direct message, and they will send you an address if they have availability.







