150 years of journalism gone overnight in Santa Barbara

As of July 21, the Santa Barbara News Press, in business for over 150 years, is no more. It had been through a series of controversies over the tumultuous 23 years it was owned by multimillionaire Wendy McCaw, whose divorce was among the most expensive in U.S. history. Ampersand Publishing, which McCaw owns, says it cannot pay its debt, and it has laid off its employees and liquidated its real estate.