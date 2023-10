Alex Da Corte’s solo exhibition, The Daemon, transforms the Matthew Marks Gallery into a 1960s house with a conversation pit, a wired landline phone, and a potted plant sculpture that a cat seemed to have knocked down. On the pristine, white carpet, you can see soiled cat pawprints.

On the wall hangs the titular piece, The Daemon, which is inspired by a 1970s how-to guide and features a black cat running through the house.

The Daemon can be viewed at the Matthew Marks Gallery until November 4.