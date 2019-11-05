LAX is paving more space, but travelers are unhappy

There’s a new system called LAX-IT. If you fly into LAX and you want a taxi, Lyft or Uber, you must now walk or take a shuttle bus to a parking and pickup area next to the airport. That’s where you get in line for a ride. Sometimes those lines have a wait time of 10 minutes, but more often than not, they’re one hour or more. Reactions haven’t been good. Starting Wednesday, LAX says it’s increasing the size of the lot by 50%, hoping to alleviate some of the congestion and appease frustrated travelers.