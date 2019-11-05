Temporary Protected Status recipients are on edge as court decides future

Orlando Zepeda lives in LA’s Central Alameda neighborhood. He is in danger of losing his Temporary Protected Status.

The Trump administration wants to end a little-known immigration protection for some 250,000 people. It’s called Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, and it allows immigrants currently living in the U.S. a chance to stay and work here if something catastrophic happens in their home countries. For many, this protection has been renewed for years, even decades. But now it’s up to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to decide if nationals of some countries should be sent home.

