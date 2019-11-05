The transformation of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals

Hosted by
United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, James R. Browning United States Courthouse, San Francisco, California.

United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, James R. Browning United States Courthouse, San Francisco, California. Photo credit: Ken Lund (CC BY-SA 2.0).

A panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is weighing whether or not to strip Temporary Protected Status holders of their status. In just two and a half years in office, President Trump has worked hard to nominate more conservative judges to the 9th Circuit, which represents California and eight other western states. We talk through the changes and what they mean for California and the nation as a whole.

Credits

Guest:
Jon Michaels - Professor of Law at UCLA - @JonDMichaels

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel