A panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is weighing whether or not to strip Temporary Protected Status holders of their status. In just two and a half years in office, President Trump has worked hard to nominate more conservative judges to the 9th Circuit, which represents California and eight other western states. We talk through the changes and what they mean for California and the nation as a whole.
The transformation of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals
Credits
Guest:
Jon Michaels - Professor of Law at UCLA - @JonDMichaels
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel