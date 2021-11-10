Check out portraits of the Obamas plus other Black Americans at LACMA, Jeffrey Deitch gallery

The famous Obama portraits are on show right now at the LA County Museum of Art. And there’s actually a whole exhibition called “Black American Portraits” that just opened there too. And Kehinde Wiley, the artist who painted former President Barack Obama’s portrait, has curated a show of other artists’ work called “Self-Addressed” at the Jeffrey Deitch gallery.
On display at LACMA’s “Black American Portraits”
Njideka Akunyili Crosby, “I Still Face You,” 2015, acrylic, color pencils, charcoal, oil, and transfers on paper, 84 × 105 in., Los Angeles County Museum of Art, © Njideka Akunyili Crosby. Courtesy of the artist, Victoria Miro, and David Zwirner. Photo by Joshua White Photography.
Amy Sherald, “An Ocean Away,” 2020, oil on canvas, 130 × 108 × 2 1/2 in., Los Angeles County Museum of Art, promised gift of Willow Bay and Bob Iger, © Amy Sherald.Courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth. Photo by Joseph Hyde.
David C. Driskell, “Jazz Singer (Lady of Leisure, Fox),” 1974, oil and collage on canvas, 52 × 44 in, © Estate of David C. Driskell Courtesy of DC Moore Gallery, New York.
On display at Jeffrey Deitch gallery’s “Self-Addressed”
Artwork by Chukwudubem Busayo Ukaigwe. Credit: Jeffrey Deitch gallery.
Artwork by Ekene Emeka Maduka. Credit: Jeffrey Deitch gallery.
Artwork by Gael Maski. Credit: Jeffrey Deitch gallery.
Artwork by Victor Ubah. Credit: Jeffrey Deitch gallery.