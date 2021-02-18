Pathway to citizenship for US’ 11 million undocumented immigrants: Will it happen under Biden administration?

Hosted by
A group holds an "immigrants are here to stay" banner on 16th St. NW in Washington, D.C., November 7, 2020.

A group holds an "immigrants are here to stay" banner on 16th St. NW in Washington, D.C., November 7, 2020. Photo by Sdkb/Wikimedia Commons.

President Biden aims to tackle immigration reform in the early days of his administration. Progressives are pushing him to go big. 

Democratic lawmakers are introducing an ambitious bill that would offer 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. a pathway to citizenship. Los Angeles Congresswoman Linda Sanchez is introducing the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 in the House this week. New Jersey Democrat Robert Menendez will also introduce the bill in the Senate by early next week. 

But with only slight Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, there’s not a whole lot of wiggle room. Republicans are already criticizing the bill.

