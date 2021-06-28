Anaheim is ready to sell Angel Stadium. But it might’ve violated laws in the process, says a state agency

A state agency has a bone to pick with the city of Anaheim. The California Department of Housing and Community Development says city officials may have violated state laws when they agreed to sell Angel Stadium in 2019.

California laws require cities to solicit bids from affordable housing developers before offering properties to other potential buyers. But this deal was exclusive between the city and the Los Angeles Angels. Anaheim ended up agreeing to sell the 150-acre property to a company affiliated with team owner Arte Moreno.

This isn’t the first time Anaheim has been under fire for the stadium sale. A community group filed a lawsuit against Anaheim in 2020, citing failure to comply with public transparency laws during the negotiation process. These claims will be addressed in a trial scheduled to start Sept. 10.