Hundreds of thousands of kids made their way back to LAUSD’s classrooms for the new academic term today. Middle and high school students experienced later start times, and COVID protocols were loosened across all campuses.

Heidi Kalin’s son Kyd started eighth grade at Larchmont Charter School, Selma. “He was pretty excited to get started. And he actually admitted to me two weeks ago, ‘Mom, I think I'm ready to go back. I need some structure,’” she tells KCRW.





While some parents are wary about loosened COVID rules, Kalin says she’s more relaxed and is willing to give everyone the benefit of the doubt. “LAUSD … is the second largest public school system in the nation. And my guess is they've done their research. And so I'm going to trust them on this.”

She says she particularly looks forward to more events for kids, including sports programs, and parents being allowed back on campus.

“In the three years that my son was at his previous middle school, I was on that campus two times. And you're talking to a super involved parent. So I'm looking forward to that. I think the kids are really excited about the normalcy … whatever that looks like.”