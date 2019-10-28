The Getty fire started early this morning near Getty Drive on the west side of the 405 freeway. Winds have been blowing it west into Brentwood and towards the Palisades. Both those neighborhoods are under mandatory evacuation.
The extent of evacuations and damage of the Getty fire
Credits
Guests:
Linda Konner - Pacific Palisades resident who evacuated, Mike Bonin - Los Angeles City Council, 11th district - @mikebonin
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel
Reporter:
Benjamin Gottlieb