The extent of evacuations and damage of the Getty fire

Hosted by
A firefighting helicopter flies over the Getty fire as it burns in the hills west of the 405 freeway in the hills of West Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 28, 2019.

A firefighting helicopter flies over the Getty fire as it burns in the hills west of the 405 freeway in the hills of West Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 28, 2019. Photo credit: Gene Blevins/Reuters

The Getty fire started early this morning near Getty Drive on the west side of the 405 freeway. Winds have been blowing it west into Brentwood and towards the Palisades. Both those neighborhoods are under mandatory evacuation.

Credits

Guests:
Linda Konner - Pacific Palisades resident who evacuated, Mike Bonin - Los Angeles City Council, 11th district - @mikebonin

More:

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel

Reporter:
Benjamin Gottlieb