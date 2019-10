In 1994, California passed Prop 187, which sought to deny people without documentation access to public healthcare, social services and education. Federal courts eventually ruled it unconstitutional and overturned the initial ruling. But the proposition still lives on politically, culturally, historically and personally.

The history of Prop 187 is the focus of a miniseries from the Los Angeles Times and Futuro Studios. The Battle of 187 is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.