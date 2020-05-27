Larry Aubry died earlier this month at the age of 86. He’s often referred to as the grandfather of South LA.

For decades, as activist and writer, he chronicled the African-American experience in LA and published more than 1,700 columns for the Los Angeles Sentinel — the largest black-owned newspaper in the western United States. Aubry also served two terms on the Inglewood Board of Education.







Larry Aubry on “Time for an Awakening” in 2017, discussing some of his recent and provocative columns in the LA Sentinel.

“He was a conscience of Black LA,” says his daughter, Erin Aubry Kaplan. “He had a lot of critiques for people. He did not hold his tongue, but he really expected engagement. It was sometimes a lonely battle but it did not deter him at all.”