Plans are in the works to restart some major sporting events, sans spectators. But even sports fans are worried that players won’t be able to perform their best without a crowd.

“I would get the ball at the Coliseum,” says Petros Papadakis, co-host of Petros and Money on AM 570 and former USC football player. “There's [sic] 80,000 people in there. … It's about feeding off the fans or making them angry. It's a huge part of what we are.”