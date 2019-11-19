Wednesday is Corita Day in Los Angeles. The city named the day after a Catholic nun from the order of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Sister Corita was also an artist. She taught art for 30 years and eventually chaired the art department at Immaculate Heart College. Wednesday marks what would have been her 101st birthday.
LA names a special day after nun and artist Corita Kent
