LA names a special day after nun and artist Corita Kent

Front facade of the Immaculate Heart College, a Catholic girls school on Franklin Avenue at the head of Western Avenue, in the Los Feliz district of Los Angeles, California, in 1905.

Front facade of the Immaculate Heart College, a Catholic girls school on Franklin Avenue at the head of Western Avenue, in the Los Feliz district of Los Angeles, California, in 1905. Photo credit: Pierce, C.C. (Charles C.), 1861-1946 [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Wednesday is Corita Day in Los Angeles. The city named the day after a Catholic nun from the order of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Sister Corita was also an artist. She taught art for 30 years and eventually chaired the art department at Immaculate Heart College. Wednesday marks what would have been her 101st birthday.

