‘Forever chemicals’ discovered in California’s water supply

Los Angeles water. Photo credit: Pixabay.

Sources of so-called “forever chemicals” are all around us: non-stick frying pans, water-resistant clothing and carpeting, food packaging. These chemicals have been created in labs since the 1940s. Once they get into our bodies, they stay there. And they’ve been linked to various cancers and thyroid disease. Now they’ve been found in water wells and other water sources across California. 

David Jassby - Professor of civil and environmental engineering, UCLA

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel