The Trump administration wants to implement a new rule governing who is eligible for a green card: If an immigration officer determines you are a strain on public benefits, or likely to be one in the future, you could become ineligible for permanent residency.

This rule change was going to take effect today, but it’s been held up by the courts. Even so, it’s having a big impact. We hear from Angelenos who are worried about what this change will mean for them.

