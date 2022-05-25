Saag pijja and malai rigatoni are knockout items at Silver Lake pizza parlor

“It’s very different from Neapolitan style, or really any style that I’ve had in a very long time,” says Mona Holmes of the pizza at Pijja Palace.

A new restaurant in Silver Lake blends Northern Indian food with a pizza parlor and a sports bar. Pijja Palace, which opened earlier this month after being sidelined by the pandemic, offers pizzas, pasta, chicken wings, and okra fries in a fresh and unique way, explains Eater LA reporter Mona Holmes. 


The word “pijja” is the casual Hindi translation of the word pizza, and this restaurant takes its inspiration from pizza parlors all over India. 

“The thing that makes this so unique is that there’s a bit of a thinner crust,” says Holmes. “It’s almost got a light crispness to it. It’s very different from Neapolitan style, or really any style that I’ve had in a very long time.” 

What else sets this pizza shop apart? “[The food is] gonna have some Indian flavor,” says Holmes, “from spice levels to heat levels — the two are very different.” 


