Let KCRW know: Are you fully vaccinated? How are you living differently?

Written by
If you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19, are you no longer social distancing? What are you doing differently than before?

If you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19, are you no longer social distancing? What are you doing differently than before? Photo by Pixabay.

If you or a loved one is fully vaccinated, KCRW wants to hear from you. How are you living differently than before? Are you finally able to hug your mother or grandmother? Are you starting to plan trips? Has your anxiety dropped when entering grocery stores? Let us know!