‘Thespian of song’ Engelbert Humperdinck has new documentary about his life

“You have to use your eyes, your nose, your mouth, your face, your actions, your body language. It's all acting, it's a performance,” shares singer Englebert Humperdinck.

Arthur Dorsey’s name might not ring a bell to most, but his alter ego, Engelbert Humperdinck, should. The multiple platinum-selling performer has been at it for over 70 years, singing his heart out to crowds around the world. Just don’t call him a crooner. “I don't like the word. When I started singing, I had a three-and-a-half octave range, crooners don't have that,” Humperdinck proudly explains.

He refers to himself as a “thespian of song,” explaining that performing is so much more than just singing.

“Being an artist, you have to portray it in a way that actors do when they're in front of a camera,” Humperdinck explains of his approach to song. “You have to use your eyes, your nose, your mouth, your face, your actions, your body language. It's all acting, it's a performance.”

A new film about his life — Engelbert Humperdinck, The Legend Continues — premieres tonight at the Montalban Theater.

