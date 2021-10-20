This Saturday, the first-ever Vegandale Festival will take place at Los Angeles State Historic Park in Chinatown. Hosted by vegan Chef Lauren Toyota, the event will feature plant-based food from over 100 vendors (30 of which will be from out town), merchandise, and music.

Toyota recommends trying deep-fried oyster mushrooms, hot wings, and cheeseburgers. “And we’ve got these eggloo Hong Kong-style waffles stuffed with all kinds of ice cream and fun stuff. It’s really unique food. It doesn’t even matter that it’s plant-based vegan. It’s just good, interesting food.”

She adds, “Los Angeles is a total hotspot for vegan food. Obviously, everywhere you go, you’ll find lots of options and substitutes on the menu. … As someone who comes from Canada, now living in LA, LA is where it’s at for vegan food.”