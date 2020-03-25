‘We all have an obligation to help those more vulnerable’: Angeleno offers to do chores, errands for neighbors

Need help buying groceries? Ian Snook is willing to do that for people vulnerable to COVID-19.

Need help buying groceries? Ian Snook is willing to do that for people vulnerable to COVID-19. Photo credit: Pixabay.

Like many people, Ian Snook’s workload has slowed while he rides out the coronavirus pandemic at home. But rather than binging Netflix or reading "War and Peace," the Santa Monica resident put up signs around his neighborhood, offering to help anyone vulnerable to COVID-19. He says he’ll shop for them, walk their dogs, and do other chores.  

