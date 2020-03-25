Like many people, Ian Snook’s workload has slowed while he rides out the coronavirus pandemic at home. But rather than binging Netflix or reading "War and Peace," the Santa Monica resident put up signs around his neighborhood, offering to help anyone vulnerable to COVID-19. He says he’ll shop for them, walk their dogs, and do other chores.
‘We all have an obligation to help those more vulnerable’: Angeleno offers to do chores, errands for neighbors
Credits
Guest:
Ian Snook - Santa Monica resident
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel