'The Farewell' director Lulu Wang needs your help gathering protective gear for doctors

Director Lulu Wang

Director Lulu Wang Photo courtesy of Lulu Wang

Health care workers desperately need supplies as new coronavirus patients flood into emergency rooms and intensive care units. They have to take care of people with a super contagious virus, while making every effort not to get it themselves, which would strain the system even more. 

To help nurses and doctors in LA, Lulu Wang, the writer and director of the award-winning 2019 film “The Farewell,” is throwing her star power behind crowdsourcing protective equipment.

Wang urges Angelenos to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak. 

These include N95 surgical masks, latex gloves, protective goggles, medical gowns, shoe covers and hand sanitizer. Open boxes with unused items will be accepted, but she asks all who donate to sanitize their hands before handling products.  

Items can be donated at these locations and times:

Wednesday, March 25 and Thursday, March 26*
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
1500 Silver Lake Blvd, LA, CA, 90026

Friday, March 27
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Village Recording Studios
1616 Butler Ave, LA, CA, 90025

Saturday, March 28
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey -- ER Parking Lot
4650 Lincoln Blvd., LA, CA, 90292

*Rolling donations are accepted with advanced notice; to arrange a donation, message @pattyahn on Twitter

Lulu Wang - director

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel