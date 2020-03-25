Health care workers desperately need supplies as new coronavirus patients flood into emergency rooms and intensive care units. They have to take care of people with a super contagious virus, while making every effort not to get it themselves, which would strain the system even more.

To help nurses and doctors in LA, Lulu Wang, the writer and director of the award-winning 2019 film “The Farewell,” is throwing her star power behind crowdsourcing protective equipment.

Hey guys, I need your help. My friend’s sister is an ER doctor at a major LA Hospital and says they desperately need N95 masks. If you live in LA and have any unopened boxes of these masks please DM me. I will make you a cocktail in person when this is all over...! 🙏🙏🙏 — Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) March 20, 2020

Wang urges Angelenos to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.

These include N95 surgical masks, latex gloves, protective goggles, medical gowns, shoe covers and hand sanitizer. Open boxes with unused items will be accepted, but she asks all who donate to sanitize their hands before handling products.

Items can be donated at these locations and times:

Wednesday, March 25 and Thursday, March 26*

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1500 Silver Lake Blvd, LA, CA, 90026

Friday, March 27

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Village Recording Studios

1616 Butler Ave, LA, CA, 90025

Saturday, March 28

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey -- ER Parking Lot

4650 Lincoln Blvd., LA, CA, 90292

*Rolling donations are accepted with advanced notice; to arrange a donation, message @pattyahn on Twitter.