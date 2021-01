In just a few weeks, the newest exploration device that’ll traverse the surface of Mars will make its debut on the red planet. In July, the rover called Perseverance rocketed off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

It was a six-month journey, and now Perseverance is closing in on Mars. It is scheduled to touch down on February 18, and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, based in Pasadena, is overseeing the mission.

KCRW: Rolling with Perseverance: New rover aims to learn more about Mars