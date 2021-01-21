Many LA restaurants are at risk of shutting down permanently before the economy restarts. The restaurant approval process is typically long and complicated because of bureaucracy. But during the pandemic shutdown, LA has acted quickly to loosen some red tape restrictions to help eateries and bars. Cutting through bureaucracy may slow growth, especially for people hoping to open new restaurants. But the LA City Council says it recognizes this problem and wants to do something about it.
Cutting red tape for LA restaurants and bars once the pandemic shutdown is over
