Roughly 6 million Southern Californians will face water restrictions starting in June due to worsening drought. The Municipal Water District of Southern California is instituting mandatory water conservation measures. That means many residents will only be able to water their yards once per week.

Wondering if you’ll be impacted? Check out the water restriction map from the Metropolitan Water District below:

The Emergency Water Conservation Prgm requires member agencies dependent on SWP deliveries to cut water use by implementing 1-day-a-week watering restrictions, or the equivalent, by June 1. Affected agencies: @CalleguasMWD @IEUAwater @LVMWD @LADWP @upperdistrict Three Valleys MWD pic.twitter.com/66a3lFSWJF — MWD of SoCal (@mwdh2o) April 27, 2022

While some have been spared for now, more restrictions may be on the way because the Colorado River faces its first-ever water shortage.

With less than a month until the June water restrictions starts, KCRW wants to hear from Southern California residents: What questions do you have about the reduction that will impact your daily life and community? How do you plan to adapt to the new rules? Have you heard from your local water authority on its water allocation plans?

Share your questions with us above, and KCRW reporter Caleigh Wells will try to find the answers.