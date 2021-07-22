LA bars and restaurants enforce their own restrictions as COVID surges

With rising COVID numbers and a mask mandate reinstituted across LA, bars, restaurants, and pop-ups are implementing coronavirus restrictions at their own discretion. A couple of restaurants closed, even if temporarily, while almost a dozen bars are requiring all customers be vaccinated.

Earlier in the week, Village Idiot LA in the Melrose area announced that they had a breakthrough case of COVID, as a fully vaccinated staff member tested positive. They shut their doors for a few days to test the entire staff and are reopening today.

Bottega Louie in West Hollywood announced that they are closing out of “an abundance of caution” and have yet to reopen. Meanwhile, bars like Blind Barber and Akbar are refusing to allow unvaccinated people inside. They’re asking all patrons to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result within 72 hours.