Gold mining near Death Valley draws opposition from native tribes and environmentalists

Hosted by
Death Valley National Park. Nearby, one area is seeing a renewed effort in gold mining. But tribal nations and environmental groups say that’s disrupting wildlife and the lands.

Death Valley National Park. Nearby, one area is seeing a renewed effort in gold mining. But tribal nations and environmental groups say that’s disrupting wildlife and the lands. Photo by Sandrine Néel (CC BY 2.0).

Gold prices have been on the rise, reaching a record high of $2,060 per ounce in August 2020. That has led to a renewed effort to invest in gold mining, particularly in Conglomerate Mesa, an area of vast dry plains and Joshua trees between Death Valley and the town of Lone Pine. But tribal nations and environmental groups in the region are against it, citing the disruption to wildlife and the lands. 

Credits

Guest:
Louis Sahagun - reporter for the LA Times - @LouisSahagun

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Kathryn Barnes