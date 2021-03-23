Gold prices have been on the rise, reaching a record high of $2,060 per ounce in August 2020. That has led to a renewed effort to invest in gold mining, particularly in Conglomerate Mesa, an area of vast dry plains and Joshua trees between Death Valley and the town of Lone Pine. But tribal nations and environmental groups in the region are against it, citing the disruption to wildlife and the lands.
Gold mining near Death Valley draws opposition from native tribes and environmentalists
